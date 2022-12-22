We use cookies for site personalization and analytics. You can opt out of third party cookies. More info in our privacy policy.   Got it

Issue 541 of New Internationalist

Reader-owned global journalism

January-February 2023

The cost of greed crisis

Prices of everyday essentials are spiralling around the world, increasing poverty as they leave wages behind. But misery for many – from fuel poverty to forecasts of famine – means bumper profits for the few. We look through the spin at what’s behind this crisis of inequality, and how we get out of it.

Independent media awards 2022: International reporting of the year.

Past issues

The cost of greed crisis
Take back the land
Whose railway is it anyway?
Rivers of life
How we stop Big Oil
Jailbreak: reimagining justice
Romani lives matter
Shifting horizons: the future of work
Who gets to eat?
The world must do more

