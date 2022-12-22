Issue 541 of New Internationalist
Reader-owned global journalism
January-February 2023
The cost of greed crisis
Prices of everyday essentials are spiralling around the world, increasing poverty as they leave wages behind. But misery for many – from fuel poverty to forecasts of famine – means bumper profits for the few. We look through the spin at what’s behind this crisis of inequality, and how we get out of it.
