Issue 540 of New Internationalist
Reader-owned global journalism
November-December 2022
Take back the land
The land beneath our feet is what sustains us – from it we can produce food, construct shelter and build livelihoods. But, it’s also a cultural marker and a source of identity. Its control has been a long-favoured tool of colonizers, wealth hoarders and polluters, while its fiercest protectors – often Indigenous peoples – are criminalized, violated and dispossessed. This edition hears from struggles to take back the land in Brazil, Bangladesh, Kenya and North America. We also launch our new series ‘Decolonize how?’ which will explore what people are doing to dismantle the impacts – and current realities – of British-linked colonialism.
In the next issue:
The cost of living crisis
In this issue
Big Story
The land is ours
It brings power and wealth to whoever holds it, but land should be treated as a public good, argues Amy Hall.
Unwanted attraction
As the Bangladesh government promotes tourism in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, Indigenous Jumma people are being squeezed out. Hana Shams Ahmed reports.
Land back
Riley Yesno explores some of the ways the Indigenous-led movement is redistributing land and wealth in North America.
For whose protection?
A global target to expand protected areas for conservation been dubbed the 'biggest land grab in history' by Indigenous groups. Amy Hall examines why.
Nice little earner
Maria Luisa Mendonça and Daniela Stefano explain how a teachers' pension fund has helped drive intensive agriculture and real estate speculation in Brazil.
Roads for the rich, tent for the poor
Nearly a year on from mass evictions in the Mukuru kwa Njenga settlement, Amy Hall hears from social justice activist Anami Daudi Toure about his community's fight for justice.
Features
Letter from Buenos Aires
Virginia Tognola's sympathy for a sweaty Santa as the festive season heats up.
Cartoon History – The Malayan Emergency
Ilya's graphic re-telling of 'Britain's Vietnam'.
Country Profile: Myanmar
Temperature Check
Aruna Chandrasekhar argues that we need to keep one eye on the 'other COP'.
The Interview
Mohamad Hafez discusses art, architecture and his nostalgia for Syria with Louisa Waugh.
Hall of Infamy: Paul Kagame
Being the vanquisher of the génocidaires and darling of the West hasn't curbed the Rwandan leader's tyrannical tendencies.
Agony Uncle
Who qualifies for an 'exhibition of contemporary working class art'? Our Agony Uncle weighs in.
What if...electricity were not for sale?
Nick Dowson imagines a different kind of energy system.
View from Brazil
Just what kind of democracy do Brazilians support, wonders Leonardo Sakamoto.
View from Africa
Reflecting on Kenya's general election, Nanjala Nyabola reminds us of the need to view democracy with a critical eye.
View from India
Nilanjana Bhowmick's thoughts on the long shadow of caste.
Muzzling the media in Zimbabwe
As elections loom, the government clampdown on press freedom gathers pace. Busani Bafana reports from Bulawayo.
Pushed back and pushed on
Asylum-seekers in Lithuania are caught in a political crossfire. Severia Bel reports on the human impact.
The Long Read: Hear us roar
Denise Laura Baker speaks to veterans of the Greenham Common and Faslane peace camps, and assesses their legacy 40 years on.
Spotlight
Sudanese graffiti artist Assil Diab's political awakening, as told to Subi Shah.
The alternative book review
Our Share of Night by Mariana Enriquez, translated by Megan McDowell; Wake Me Up at Nine in the Morning by A Yi, translated by Nicky Harman; Xi Jinping: The Most Powerful Man in the World by Stefan Aust and Adrian Geiges, translated by Daniel Steuer; Stranger in My Own Land by Fida Jiryis.
The alternative film review
Return to Dust directed and written by Li Ruijun; Tori and Lokita directed and written by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne.
The alternative music review
The Sorrow Songs: Folk Songs of Black British Experience by Angeline Morrison; $/He Who Feeds You… Owns You by The Brother Moves On.