We use cookies for site personalization and analytics. You can opt out of third party cookies. More info in our privacy policy.   Got it

Search newint.org

Issue 540 of New Internationalist

Reader-owned global journalism

November-December 2022

Take back the land

The land beneath our feet is what sustains us – from it we can produce food, construct shelter and build livelihoods. But, it’s also a cultural marker and a source of identity. Its control has been a long-favoured tool of colonizers, wealth hoarders and polluters, while its fiercest protectors – often Indigenous peoples – are criminalized, violated and dispossessed. This edition hears from struggles to take back the land in Brazil, Bangladesh, Kenya and North America. We also launch our new series ‘Decolonize how?’ which will explore what people are doing to dismantle the impacts – and current realities – of British-linked colonialism.

Subscribe

  • Discover unique global perspectives
  • Support high quality independent media
  • Magazine delivered to your door or inbox
  • Digital archive of over 500 issues

Subscribe »

In the next issue:
The cost of living crisis

In this issue

Big Story

The land is ours

It brings power and wealth to whoever holds it, but land should be treated as a public good, argues Amy Hall. Read on 26 Oct

Unwanted attraction

As the Bangladesh government promotes tourism in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, Indigenous Jumma people are being squeezed out. Hana Shams Ahmed reports. Subscribe to read

Land back

Riley Yesno explores some of the ways the Indigenous-led movement is redistributing land and wealth in North America. Subscribe to read

For whose protection?

A global target to expand protected areas for conservation been dubbed the ‘biggest land grab in history’ by Indigenous groups. Amy Hall examines why. Subscribe to read

Nice little earner

Maria Luisa Mendonça and Daniela Stefan explain how a teachers’ pension fund has helped drive intensive agriculture and real estate speculation in Brazil. Subscribe to read

Roads for the rich, tent for the poor

Nearly a year on from mass evictions in the Mukuru kwa Njenga settlement, Amy Hall hears from social justice activist Anami Daudi Toure about his community’s fight for justice. Subscribe to read

Features

Letter from Buenos Aires

Virginia Tognola’s sympathy for a sweaty Santa as the festive season heats up. Subscribe to read

Cartoon History – The Malayan Emergency

Ilya’s graphic re-telling of ‘Britain’s Vietnam’. Subscribe to read

Country Profile: Myanmar

Subscribe to read

Temperature Check

Aruna Chandrasekhar argues that we need to keep one eye on the ‘other COP’. Subscribe to read

The Interview

Mohamad Hafez discusses art, architecture and his nostalgia for Syria with Louisa Waugh. Subscribe to read

Hall of Infamy: Paul Kagame

Being the vanquisher of the génocidaires and darling of the West hasn’t curbed the Rwandan leader’s tyrannical tendencies. Subscribe to read

Agony Uncle

Who qualifies for an ‘exhibition of contemporary working class art’? Our Agony Uncle weighs in. Subscribe to read

What if...electricity were not for sale?

Nick Dowson imagines a different kind of energy system. Subscribe to read

View from Brazil

Just what kind of democracy do Brazilians support, wonders Leonardo Sakamoto. Subscribe to read

View from Africa

Reflecting on Kenya’s general election, Nanjala Nyabola reminds us of the need to view democracy with a critical eye. Subscribe to read

View from India

Nilanjana Bhowmick’s thoughts on the long shadow of caste. Subscribe to read

Muzzling the media in Zimbabwe

As elections loom, the government clampdown on press freedom gathers pace. Busani Bafana reports from Bulawayo. Subscribe to read

Pushed back and pushed on

Asylum-seekers in Lithuania are caught in a political crossfire. Severia Bel reports on the human impact. Subscribe to read

The Long Read: Hear us roar

Denise Laura Baker speaks to veterans of the Greenham Common and Faslane peace camps, and assesses their legacy 40 years on. Subscribe to read

Spotlight

Sudanese graffiti artist Assil Diab’s political awakening, as told to Subi Shah. Subscribe to read

The alternative book review

Our Share of Night by Mariana Enriquez, translated by Megan McDowell; Wake Me Up at Nine in the Morning by A Yi, translated by Nicky Harman; Xi Jinping: The Most Powerful Man in the World by Stefan Aust and Adrian Geiges, translated by Daniel Steuer; Stranger in My Own Land by Fida Jiryis. Subscribe to read

The alternative film review

Return to Dust directed and written by Li Ruijun; Tori and Lokita directed and written by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne. Subscribe to read

The alternative music review

The Sorrow Songs: Folk Songs of Black British Experience by Angeline Morrison; $/He Who Feeds You… Owns You by The Brother Moves On. Subscribe to read

Independent media awards 2022: International reporting of the year.

Past issues

You can see our whole archive on the past magazines page.

/issues/2022/10/26/take-back-land
Take back the land
/issues/2022/08/17/whose-railway-it-anyway
Whose railway is it anyway?
/issues/2022/06/30/rivers-life
Rivers of life
/issues/2022/04/28/how-we-stop-big-oil
How we stop Big Oil
/issues/2022/03/03/jailbreak-reimagining-justice
Jailbreak: reimagining justice
/issues/2022/01/04/romani-lives-matter
Romani lives matter
/issues/2021/11/01/shifting-horizons-future-work
Shifting horizons: the future of work
/issues/2021/09/02/who-gets-eat
Who gets to eat?
/issues/2021/06/16/world-must-do-more-myanmar
The world must do more
/issues/2021/05/04/vaccine-equality
Vaccine equality

Explore your passions by topic and region

ClimateDemocracyEconomicsTechnologyHuman RightsMigrationMinoritiesWar & Peace

Subscribe   Ethical Shop