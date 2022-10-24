We use cookies for site personalization and analytics. You can opt out of third party cookies. More info in our privacy policy.   Got it

Issue 540 of New Internationalist

November-December 2022

Take back the land

The land beneath our feet is what sustains us – from it we can produce food, construct shelter and build livelihoods. But, it’s also a cultural marker and a source of identity. Its control has been a long-favoured tool of colonizers, wealth hoarders and polluters, while its fiercest protectors – often Indigenous peoples – are criminalized, violated and dispossessed. This edition hears from struggles to take back the land in Brazil, Bangladesh, Kenya and North America. We also launch our new series ‘Decolonize how?’ which will explore what people are doing to dismantle the impacts – and current realities – of British-linked colonialism.

In the next issue:
The cost of living crisis

Independent media awards 2022: International reporting of the year.

