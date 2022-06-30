Rivers of life
The wellsprings of ancient human civilizations, rivers are considered holy in many cultures. A vital source of precious freshwater, they are rightly called the arteries of life; we draw upon them in order to farm, drink and fish. Sacred they may be, yet they are increasingly sinned against, as they are blocked, diverted, overexploited and polluted by human activity. The richest habitats in terms of size for biodiversity, they are seeing the swiftest decline in species.
Included in this issue
Who are you calling a nazi?
Richard Swift and Conrad Landin examine Vladimir Putin’s bogus claims of ‘de-nazification’ in Ukraine.
‘Agony uncle, is it okay to accept rent from my partner?’
Ethical and political dilemmas abound these days. Seems like we’re all in need of a New Internationalist perspective. Enter...
Free Alaa!
The activists of the Arab Spring have faced a devastating backlash. We must support them, writes Nanjala Nyabola.
Kharkiv’s patchwork resistance
Without networks of civic activism, the war might be going very differently for Ukraine, writes Jen Stout.