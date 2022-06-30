We use cookies for site personalization and analytics. You can opt out of third party cookies. More info in our privacy policy.   Got it

Search newint.org

Rivers of life

July-August 2022, Issue 538

The wellsprings of ancient human civilizations, rivers are considered holy in many cultures. A vital source of precious freshwater, they are rightly called the arteries of life; we draw upon them in order to farm, drink and fish. Sacred they may be, yet they are increasingly sinned against, as they are blocked, diverted, overexploited and polluted by human activity. The richest habitats in terms of size for biodiversity, they are seeing the swiftest decline in species.

Subscribe

  • Discover unique global perspectives
  • Support high quality independent media
  • Magazine delivered to your door or inbox
  • Digital archive of over 500 issues

Subscribe »

Included in this issue

A rally to mark Defender of Ukraine Day, in Kiev, on 14 October 2017. Activists and supporters of the Azov, Svoboda (Freedom), Ukrainian nationalist parties and Right Sector took part.

Who are you calling a nazi?

Richard Swift and Conrad Landin examine Vladimir Putin’s bogus claims of ‘de-nazification’ in Ukraine.

‘Agony uncle, is it okay to accept rent from my partner?’

Ethical and political dilemmas abound these days. Seems like we’re all in need of a New Internationalist perspective. Enter...
Alaa Abd el-Fattah

Free Alaa!

The activists of the Arab Spring have faced a devastating backlash. We must support them, writes Nanjala Nyabola.
Kharkiv’s musicians came together in a secret underground bunker for a fundraising gig, in aid of the city’s defence efforts. JEN STOUT

Kharkiv’s patchwork resistance

Without networks of civic activism, the war might be going very differently for Ukraine, writes Jen Stout.

Past issues

You can see our whole archive on the past magazines page.

/issues/2022/06/30/rivers-life
Rivers of life
/issues/2022/04/28/how-we-stop-big-oil
How we stop Big Oil
/issues/2022/03/03/jailbreak-reimagining-justice
Jailbreak: reimagining justice
/issues/2022/01/04/romani-lives-matter
Romani lives matter
/issues/2021/11/01/shifting-horizons-future-work
Shifting horizons: the future of work
/issues/2021/09/02/who-gets-eat
Who gets to eat?
/issues/2021/06/16/world-must-do-more-myanmar
The world must do more
/issues/2021/05/04/vaccine-equality
Vaccine equality
/issues/2021/03/01/democracy-edge
Democracy on the edge
/issues/2021/05/04/biodiversity-emergency
The biodiversity emergency

Explore your passions by topic and region

ClimateDemocracyEconomicsTechnologyHuman RightsMigrationMinoritiesWar & Peace

Subscribe   Ethical Shop