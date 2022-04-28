How we stop Big Oil

If you believed the greenwash you might think the world’s corporates were on the brink of the change needed to save our climate. Yet emissions are still rising, air pollution is still killing, and Big Oil is continuing to trample on communities as it pumps its deadly wares. Meanwhile our pain is CEOs’ gain as energy prices soar. What will it take to build a better energy system?

This magazine explores how we got here, the communities and campaigners at the sharp edge of the struggle, and how we can fight the industry to leave fossil fuels behind.