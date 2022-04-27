We use cookies for site personalization and analytics. You can opt out of third party cookies. More info in our privacy policy.   Got it

How we stop Big Oil

May-June 2022, Issue 537

Included in this issue

Agony uncle: ‘My friend thinks she is an ethical tax dodger’

Ethical and political dilemmas abound these days. Seems like we’re all in need of a New Internationalist perspective. Enter...

Hall of infamy: Joe Manchin

The US Republicans’ favourite democrat.
Some Indian men are threatening a marriage strike for a most dubious reason. Nilanjana Bhowmick tells them to bring it on.

Bring on the marriage strike

Hundreds of billboards and bus stops – like this one in Brighton, England – have been hacked by activists across Europe as part of the call to #BanFossilAds and stop greenwashing. DESIGN: NOEL DOUGLAS/INSTALLATION: BRANDALISM

Can we banish polluters from billboards?

Is it time we banned ads from greenwashing fossil fuel companies? Danny Chivers has some answers.

Racism’s deadly cycle

Leonardo Sakamoto on his country's lethal pattern of racism.

War and the attention economy

Why do so many devastating wars quickly disappear from public consciousness? Nanjala Nyabola examines our attention.

