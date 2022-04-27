How we stop Big Oil
Subscribe
Sharp analysis and in-depth global coverage delivered to your door, mobile or in-box.
Plus, access the entire archive of over 500 issues with our digital edition.
Included in this issue
Agony uncle: ‘My friend thinks she is an ethical tax dodger’
Ethical and political dilemmas abound these days. Seems like we’re all in need of a New Internationalist perspective. Enter...
Hall of infamy: Joe Manchin
The US Republicans’ favourite democrat.
Bring on the marriage strike
Some Indian men are threatening a marriage strike for a most dubious reason. Nilanjana Bhowmick tells them to bring it on.
Can we banish polluters from billboards?
Is it time we banned ads from greenwashing fossil fuel companies? Danny Chivers has some answers.
Racism’s deadly cycle
Leonardo Sakamoto on his country's lethal pattern of racism.
War and the attention economy
Why do so many devastating wars quickly disappear from public consciousness? Nanjala Nyabola examines our attention.