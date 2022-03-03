We use cookies for site personalization and analytics. You can opt out of third party cookies. More info in our privacy policy.   Got it

Search newint.org

Jailbreak: reimagining justice

March-April 2022, Issue 536

Despite pouring billions of dollars into increasingly militarized police forces and groaning prison systems, they are not keeping us safe. So, what could the world look like without them? In this edition we explore the long-standing, but often misunderstood, movement that seeks to abolish prisons, police and the systems that support them, while making them obsolete in the process. We hear from people around the world who are putting abolition into action by daring to think differently about justice.

Subscribe

Sharp analysis and in-depth global coverage delivered to your door, mobile or in-box.

Plus, access the entire archive of over 500 issues with our digital edition.

Subscribe »

Included in this issue

Reversing Pinochet’s legacy will be an uphill battle

Carole Concha Bell on Chile’s unfinished revolution.

Cartoon history: Asma Jahangir

ILYA sketches the uplifting life-story of an inspirational legal defender of the rights of women and religious minorities in...

What if…we took degrowth seriously?

Ditching planet-popping expansion for justice is a vision worth getting behind, says Dinyar Godrej.

Introducing...Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento

Could social reformer Iris Xiomara Castro overturn Honduras’ reputation for authoritarian governance and corruption? Richard...

Taking back the streets

A message to the powers that be in Buenos Aires  – with a song and a dance. Virginia Tognola joins in.

No laughing matter

Laughter has become a risky business, observes Nilajana Bhowmick.

The gathering storm

Leo Sakamoto laments the dawn of the climate era – and worries for the fate of the most vulnerable.
Syrian and Iraqi refugees arrive from Turkey to Skala Sykamias, Lesbos island, Greece. Volunteers (life rescue team - with yellow-red clothes) from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms help the refugees. Ggia/WikiCommons

Migration: Europe’s Achilles’ heel

Europe’s moral imagination does not go as far as ensuring the safe movement of people, writes Nanjala Nyabola.
In South Africa, activists are challenging Shell’s drilling plans along the country’s eastern coastline. MIKE HUTCHINGS/REUTERS/ALAMY STOCK PHOTO

The ultimate 2022 climate to-do list

What will be the definitive climate struggles of 2022? Danny Chivers shares global activists’ to do list.
EU / WFP bags of food aid in a warehouse in Algeria

Should emergency aid be neutral and unconditional?

Khin Ohmar and Toby Lanzer explore the complex trade-offs made by humanitarians working under repressive regimes.

Past issues

You can see our whole archive on the past magazines page.

/issues/2022/03/03/jailbreak-reimagining-justice
Jailbreak: reimagining justice
/issues/2022/01/04/romani-lives-matter
Romani lives matter
/issues/2021/11/01/shifting-horizons-future-work
Shifting horizons: the future of work
/issues/2021/09/02/who-gets-eat
Who gets to eat?
/issues/2021/06/16/world-must-do-more-myanmar
The world must do more
/issues/2021/05/04/vaccine-equality
Vaccine equality
/issues/2021/03/01/democracy-edge
Democracy on the edge
/issues/2021/05/04/biodiversity-emergency
The biodiversity emergency
/issues/2020/11/02/caring-economy-what-would-it-take
A caring economy: What would it take?
/issues/2020/09/02/covid-19-lessons-pandemic
Covid-19: Lessons from the pandemic

Explore your passions by topic and region

ClimateDemocracyEconomicsTechnologyHuman RightsMigrationMinoritiesWar & Peace

Subscribe   Ethical Shop