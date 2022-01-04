We use cookies for site personalization and analytics. You can opt out of third party cookies. More info in our privacy policy.   Got it

Romani lives matter

January-February 2022, Issue 535

Included in this issue

Yinka Shonibare sits in a wheelchair smiling

Spotlight: Yinka Shonibare

The acclaimed – and playful – sculptor Yinka Shonibare impresses on Subi Shah his love for cultural exchange.
A green bench next to a path in a park of trees and grass

From fear to romance in Nairobi’s parks

Nanjala Nyabola on how Nairobi’s young lovers have claimed the city’s public spaces.

Letter from Buenos Aires

Everyday corruption is a shock to the system for Virginia Tognola.
Isabel Allende stands with her arms folded in front of shelves of books and photos

The interview: Isabel Allende

Graeme Green speaks to the Chilean author about her inspiration and the power of fiction as a useful history teacher.
Illustration: someone with short hair holds their head in their hand as they look at a to do list

'I'm worried I'll burn out if others don't step up'

If you’re the only one pulling your weight in an activist group, is it time to step away? Our Agony Uncle gives some advice.
Women stand in a row holding hands in the air

Taking on the torch-bearers of patriarchy

A growing number of women are going against the stream in India, writes Nilanjana Bhowmick.
Photos of Monoswezi and Bishi

The alternative music review

Louise Gray reviews albums from musician, composer and sitar player Bishi and multi-national quintet Monoswezi.

