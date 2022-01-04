Romani lives matter

Spotlight: Yinka Shonibare The acclaimed – and playful – sculptor Yinka Shonibare impresses on Subi Shah his love for cultural exchange.

From fear to romance in Nairobi’s parks Nanjala Nyabola on how Nairobi’s young lovers have claimed the city’s public spaces.

Letter from Buenos Aires Everyday corruption is a shock to the system for Virginia Tognola.

The interview: Isabel Allende Graeme Green speaks to the Chilean author about her inspiration and the power of fiction as a useful history teacher.

'I'm worried I'll burn out if others don't step up' If you’re the only one pulling your weight in an activist group, is it time to step away? Our Agony Uncle gives some advice.

Taking on the torch-bearers of patriarchy A growing number of women are going against the stream in India, writes Nilanjana Bhowmick.