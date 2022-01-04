Romani lives matter
Included in this issue
Spotlight: Yinka Shonibare
The acclaimed – and playful – sculptor Yinka Shonibare impresses on Subi Shah his love for cultural exchange.
From fear to romance in Nairobi’s parks
Nanjala Nyabola on how Nairobi’s young lovers have claimed the city’s public spaces.
Letter from Buenos Aires
Everyday corruption is a shock to the system for Virginia Tognola.
The interview: Isabel Allende
Graeme Green speaks to the Chilean author about her inspiration and the power of fiction as a useful history teacher.
'I'm worried I'll burn out if others don't step up'
If you’re the only one pulling your weight in an activist group, is it time to step away? Our Agony Uncle gives some advice.
Taking on the torch-bearers of patriarchy
A growing number of women are going against the stream in India, writes Nilanjana Bhowmick.
The alternative music review
Louise Gray reviews albums from musician, composer and sitar player Bishi and multi-national quintet Monoswezi.