Shifting horizons: the future of work

November-December 2021, Issue 534

Workers have been getting increasingly squeezed, with year-on-year declines in the labour share of profits and bargaining power. The great worldwide jolt of the Covid-19 pandemic revealed the fault-lines and brought calls for a better deal. Now, as business-as-usual resumes with a vengeance, the need to imagine and create fairer, more dignified futures for workers becomes more urgent. This edition explores the threats and the possibilities. The age-old, ongoing struggles for unity, better working conditions and greater autonomy remain vitally important. But more radical questions also need raising. Such as, do we really need to work quite as much, when we can provide comfortably for the needs of all? And whether chasing full employment is any good for a planet pushed to its ecological limits.

Included in this issue

No fear of heights: two engineers check out the drill shaft on an oil platform in the North Sea. HORIZON INTERNATIONAL IMAGES LIMITED/ALAMY

Green jobs – puffery and promise

As the UN climate talks commence – where talk of a green and just transition for workers is on the agenda – Conrad Landin...

Introducing...Hibatullah Akhundzada

Richard Swift on the Taliban leadership that now governs over 40 million Afghans.

The interview: Susan Nakyung Lee

Amy Hall speaks to Global Assembly organizer Susan Nakyung Lee about the limits and potential of democracy and how a snapshot...
Internationalize it! A girl takes part in a global day of action on climate change in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa in September 2020. SUMAYA HISHAM/REUTERS

Five useful things you can do during COP26

Danny Chivers offers up five useful things we can all do to secure meaningful action during the COP26 climate talks.
Photo by Prashanth Pinha on Unsplash

Why women don’t loiter

Nilanjana Bhowmick on why women won’t linger awhile.

Dry taps and blackouts

Leo Sakamoto fears a drought as Brazil’s long-brewing water crisis hits home.
Supporters of the ruling military junta, the CNRD, stand in front of their headquarters the day after the 2021 coup d'état in Guinea. Credit: Aboubacarkhoraa/WikiCommons

1980s throw-back

Multiple coups, a global virus and democracy on the ropes in many parts of the world. Nanjala Nyabola asks, have we gone back...
A man wears a suit and carries a large whole head mask of Boris Johnson. A police officer stands in front of him.

Will COP26 deliver?

With the legitimacy UN climate conference under question, Eve Livingston speaks to the activists adamant that change will come...

Past issues

You can see our whole archive on the past magazines page.

Shifting horizons: the future of work
Who gets to eat?
The world must do more
Vaccine equality
Democracy on the edge
The biodiversity emergency
A caring economy: What would it take?
Covid-19: Lessons from the pandemic
The Kurds: Betrayed again
The fight for clean air

