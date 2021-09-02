Who gets to eat?
Covid-19 has sent shockwaves through our food system. Hunger is growing throughout the world in communities already battling climate change, conflict and poverty.
Yet we produce more than enough food to feed the world.
This magazine investigates the far-reaching inequalities in our global food system, and asks: who gets to eat – who doesn’t – and how do we fix it?
The edition concludes our year-long Food Justice files.
Included in this issue
Temperature check
Fungus, fire and falling prices. Danny Chivers does a round-up of climate news.
Is criminalization the right response to domestic violence?
Are legal punishments an effective way to tackle domestic violence, or are they failing to go to the heart of the problem? ...
Slavery beef, anyone?
From slavery to mass deforestation, Leonardo Sakamoto highlights the devastating impact of cattle ranching in Brazil.
Singled out
Sex worker activists are under attack in Kyrgyzstan, writes Lauren Crosby Medlicott.
Suspending pandemic reality
Exasperated at politicians, Nanjala Nyabola reflects on the disastrous consequences of poor leadership in a pandemic.
The oxygen gap
Nilanjana Bhowmick on oxygen inequity and the price paid by her country’s citizens.
Vaccine hopes and fears
The complications of the vaccine rollout in the Philippines are myriad, Iris Gonzales finds.
Pressure on Putin
Putin piles on the political pressure in Russia.
Colombia: iron fist
Carole Concha Bell on Iván Duque’s ‘cosmetic’ police reform.
Introducing...Pedro Castillo
Richard Swift paints a mixed picture of Peru’s unlikely choice for president.