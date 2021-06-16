The world must do more

Only six years ago we were celebrating hopes for a new future after the first free elections in decades. The people of Myanmar know dictatorship. They’ve seen more starkly than most how the few profit from the many. How their schools and hospitals crumbled as the generals and their cronies hoarded wealth. The muzzling of debate. This Big Story set out to record the terror but also the tremendous courage of popular resistance now under way. As the masses push for a new federal democracy, the world must decisively stand with Myanmar’s people.