The world must do more

July-August 2021, Issue 532

Only six years ago we were celebrating hopes for a new future after the first free elections in decades. The people of Myanmar know dictatorship. They’ve seen more starkly than most how the few profit from the many. How their schools and hospitals crumbled as the generals and their cronies hoarded wealth. The muzzling of debate. This Big Story set out to record the terror but also the tremendous courage of popular resistance now under way. As the masses push for a new federal democracy, the world must decisively stand with Myanmar’s people.

Included in this issue

We shall not be moved! Anti-coup protesters remain seated in front of a line of riot police trying to clear roads in Yangon. Partially visible is a poster urging citizens to join the Civil Disobedience Movement.PANOS PICTURES

Courage and terror in Myanmar

Lives and livelihoods have been laid down for democracy. The economy is on the brink of collapse. The world must support the...

