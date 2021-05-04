We use cookies for site personalization and analytics. You can opt out of third party cookies. More info in our privacy policy.   Got it

Invest in New Internationalist, become a co-owner and help  Save our stories
Search newint.org

Vaccine equality

May-June 2021, Issue 531

Who gets it? Covid-19 vaccines are the world’s great hope but not everyone has the same access to jabs. Vaccine nationalism, corporate power and wealth inequality are a few of the things standing in the way. This Big Story makes the internationalist case for fair, global access to vaccination.

Subscribe

Sharp analysis and in-depth global coverage delivered to your door, mobile or in-box.

Plus, access the entire archive of over 500 issues with our digital edition.

Subscribe »

Included in this issue

New Internationalist: the first 50 years – and the next

Chris Brazier looks back over a career as co-editor that stretches back to 1984, remembering highlights and dark moments from...

5 very good reasons to invest in New Internationalist

Some of the top arguments for buying into our community share offer.
Making a point: Bill Gates addresses the media after his address to the World Health Assembly at the UN in Geneva. Reuters/Alamy

The Gates factor

Nick Dowson investigates the oversized influence of Bill Gates on the global response to the pandemic 
: Government officials pray over a storage box containing Covid-19 vaccines before they leave for various vaccination centres in Mumbai, India, in January this year. India is one of the countries that is calling for patents on Covid-19 vaccines to be waived during the pandemic. DHIRAJ SINGH/BLOOMBERG/GETTY

Vaccine equality: who gets it?

Heidi Chow on how to roll out Covid-19 vaccines for all, equitably and at scale.
KM Bhai conducting an RTI Workshop at his tea stall. Credit: KM Bhai

Would you like answers with your chai?

From his tea stall in rural Uttar Pradesh, Krishna Murari Yadav is supporting people to ask difficult questions of the Indian...
Top left: PANORAMIC IMAGES/ALAMY; top right: TOMMY E TRENCHARD/ALAMY; bottom left: JOEL MUNIZ/UNSPLASH; bottom right: ZHANG KAIYV/UNSPLASH

Join the New Internationalist co-owner community

Husna Ara probes co-editor Amy Hall on New Internationalist’s bold Covid-19 rescue plan.
Credit: Lula Marques/Agência PT/Partido dos Trabalhadores/Flickr

Lula is back in the game

After a court annulled all the sentences against him, Brazil’s ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is back in the running...

Past issues

You can see our whole archive on the past magazines page.

/issues/2021/05/04/vaccine-equality
Vaccine equality
/issues/2021/03/01/democracy-edge
Democracy on the edge
/issues/2021/05/04/biodiversity-emergency
The biodiversity emergency
/issues/2020/11/02/caring-economy-what-would-it-take
A caring economy: What would it take?
/issues/2020/09/02/covid-19-lessons-pandemic
Covid-19: Lessons from the pandemic
/issues/2020/07/13/kurds-betrayed-again
The Kurds: Betrayed again
/issues/2020/04/22/fight-clean-air
The fight for clean air
/issues/2020/02/17/how-we-make-poverty
How we make poverty
/issues/2019/12/17/freedom-move-everyone
Freedom to move – for everyone
/issues/2019/10/28/china-charge
China in charge

Explore your passions by topic and region

ClimateDemocracyEconomicsTechnologyHuman RightsMigrationMinoritiesWar & Peace

Subscribe   Ethical Shop