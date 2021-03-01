We use cookies for site personalization and analytics. You can opt out of third party cookies. More info in our privacy policy.   Got it

Search newint.org

Democracy on the edge

March-April 2021, Issue 530

Disinformation. Polarization. And flat denial of election results. Democracy seems to be in trouble today. But are these death throes - or perhaps growing pains?

Subscribe

Sharp analysis and in-depth global coverage delivered to your door, mobile or in-box.

Plus, access the entire archive of over 500 issues with our digital edition.

Subscribe »

Included in this issue

A mural featuring a pro-Trump protester, self-styled QAnon ‘shaman’ Jacob Chansley, appeared in Tunbridge Wells, UK, a few days after the storming of the US Congress in Washington on 6 January. KARWAI TANG/WIREIMAGE/GETTY

Democracy on the edge

Unloved and under threat from several sides, democracy seems to be in peril. Should it be saved – or helped to change? Vanessa...
A 'Women United Against Bolsonaro' solidarity demonstration in London, 2018. Credit: Esdras Beleza/Flickr

View from Brazil

While Argentina wins abortion rights, in Brazil even a pregnant 10-year-old is threatened and coerced to give birth, writes...

Past issues

You can see our whole archive on the past magazines page.

/issues/2021/03/01/democracy-edge
Democracy on the edge
/issues/2021/01/04/biodiversity-emergency
The biodiversity emergency
/issues/2020/11/02/caring-economy-what-would-it-take
A caring economy: What would it take?
/issues/2020/09/02/covid-19-lessons-pandemic
Covid-19: Lessons from the pandemic
/issues/2020/07/13/kurds-betrayed-again
The Kurds: Betrayed again
/issues/2020/04/22/fight-clean-air
The fight for clean air
/issues/2020/02/17/how-we-make-poverty
How we make poverty
/issues/2019/12/17/freedom-move-everyone
Freedom to move – for everyone
/issues/2019/10/28/china-charge
China in charge
/issues/2020/02/04/who-owns-sea
Who owns the sea?

Explore your passions by topic and region

ClimateDemocracyEconomicsTechnologyHuman RightsMigrationMinoritiesWar & Peace

Subscribe   Ethical Shop