Democracy on the edge
Disinformation. Polarization. And flat denial of election results. Democracy seems to be in trouble today. But are these death throes - or perhaps growing pains?
Included in this issue
Unloved and under threat from several sides, democracy seems to be in peril. Should it be saved – or helped to change? Vanessa...
View from Brazil
While Argentina wins abortion rights, in Brazil even a pregnant 10-year-old is threatened and coerced to give birth, writes...