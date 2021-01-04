We use cookies for site personalization and analytics. You can opt out of third party cookies. More info in our privacy policy.   Got it

The biodiversity emergency

January-February 2021, Issue 529

Nature restores, but is itself in need of restoration. Due to our constant commodification of the natural world we are erasing huge chunks of its awe-inspiring variety and damaging ourselves in the process. This edition's big story amplifies some of the concerns of those who live closest to nature, while attempting to get to grips with the complex challenges involved if we want to stop biodiversity's catastrophic decline. In the words of author Lucy Jones, we can no longer view nature as 'a luxury, an extra, a garnish.'

Included in this issue

Socorro Aguilar de-spines a cactus pad in Real de Catorce, Mexico. She likes to cook it up with onions, tomato and chillies or drink it in smoothies.

Return to the wild

Natalia Torres Garzon on the return to wild food sources in Mexico.
Uganda: ‘Let them own their country’

‘Let them own their country’

Liam Taylor on the popstar politician taking on a ‘horrifying’ election battle in Uganda.

Hall of infamy: Carrie Lam

Big Momma Carrie Lam is on a mission in Hong Kong.
Illustration by Sarah John

Letter from Manila

Iris Gonzales on a most unusual homecoming. 
Amazon for the Amazon? Founder Jeff Bezos at his firm's HQ in Seattle. TED S WARREN/AP

Can Amazon really deliver a low-carbon future?

Danny Chivers reveals the deep flaws of ‘net-zero’ targets.
Artsakh

Another war over

Jan-Peter Westad on the uncertain future of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.
Following the police killing of George Floyd, 300 people gather outside the Minnesota capitol building to demand reparations from the United States government for years of slavery, Jim Crow, segregation, redlining, ​and violence against black people from police in St. Paul, Minnesota on June 19, 2020. Credit: Fibonacci Blue

Reparations – an idea whose time has come?

Does a racially just future need to include reparations for transatlantic slavery or is that a distraction from achieving...

Introducing...Luis Arce Catacora

After months of unconstitutional rule since Jeanine Áñez’s military-backed coup, Richard Swift gives a rundown of the low-...

The assault on journalists is an assault on democracy 

Chin’ono’s crime was using Twitter to criticize Zimbabwe’s government, writes Nanjala Nyabola.
Credit: Neil Palmer (CIAT). Women farmers at work in their vegetable plots near Kullu town, Himachal Pradesh, India. 

Adding pain to the pandemic

Nilanjana Bhowmick on the recent legislation steamrolled through parliament that has disadvantaged working people and gripped...

With Trump’s defeat, Bolsonaro loses his imaginary friend

Bolsonaro’s desperate pledges to Trumpism have not paid off, argues Leonardo Sakamoto. 

