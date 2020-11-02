We use cookies for site personalization and analytics. You can opt out of third party cookies. More info in our privacy policy.   Got it

A caring economy: What would it take?

November-December 2020, Issue 528

Care is what keeps us all going. It’s skilled, emotional, exhausting, rewarding work that props up our lives, households, communities and economies. Yet care – work disproportionately carried out by women and then most marginalized, is also massively undervalued and ignored. While growth and profit remain the priority of our economies, care of people and the planet are relegated to the sidelines.

This edition argues that even caregivers – whether they be parents or nurses, cleaners or neighbours – have their limits. With the world in the midst of a deepening crisis of care, accelerated by Covid-19, what would it mean to have an economy that valued them and the people they care for?

Included in this issue

Photo by Bureau of Land Management New Mexico

Sun sets on Big Oil

Endtimes for Big Oil. Danny Chivers and Jess Worth have some good news from the frontlines.
Health workers demonstrate handwashing techniques to Mukuru community members. Photo: Victoria Nthenge

View from Africa

Abandoned by the state, self-organized health workers in Kenya are absorbing the brunt of the pandemic, writes Nanjala Nyabola.
Health workers in action at the Mpilo Central Hospital Covid19 Testing laboratory. Bulawayo, 25 April 2020. Credit: KB Mpofu / ILO

Doctors priced out

Joylean M Baro on how Zimbabwean doctors on the frontlines of Covid-19 care have been priced out of treatment. 
PHOTO: DELIGHT LAB

Let the light in

Carole Concha Bell on how projectionists have been censored for criticizing the Chilean government’s pandemic response.
Students of group 11 and 12 get computer education in the computer classroom of secondary government school ‘Anjoor’ in the village Ramanagaram, 60km from Bangalore. Credit: Wim Klerx/Computer caste

View from India

Schoolchildren are falling through the digital divide, writes Nilanjana Bhowmick.
Newly displaced people waiting by the side of the road after fleeing attacks in Barsalogho, in northcentral Burkina Faso. TOM PEYRE-COSTA/NORWEGIAN REFUGEE COUNCIL

Burkina Faso: coming undone

Sam Mednick on Burkina Faso’s unfolding humanitarian crisis.

Past issues

You can see our whole archive on the past magazines page.

