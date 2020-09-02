We use cookies for site personalization and analytics. You can opt out of third party cookies. More info in our privacy policy.   Got it

Search newint.org

Covid-19: Lessons from the pandemic

September-October 2020, Issue 527

It's hard to talk of any good that might come of the collective tragedy of Covid-19. But it has taught us important lessons on almost every topic you care to mention – equality, health, ecology, democracy, economics, surveillance, food security... Will we seize the moment to take note? 

Subscribe

Sharp analysis and in-depth global coverage delivered to your door, mobile or in-box.

Plus, access the entire archive of over 500 issues with our digital edition.

Subscribe »

Included in this issue

SiamlianNgaihte/Pixabay

Why Indian outrage over Black Lives Matter rings hollow

Anti-blackness is still a galvanizing force in India, writes Nilanjana Bhowmick.
Credit: Enrique Shore/Alamy

Hall of infamy: Iván Duque Márquez

Colombian technocrat Iván Duque Márquez is not exactly a fan of peace.
A trans sex worker takes to the streets of Tegucigalpa  Credit: Frauke Decoodt

On the pink corridor

How trans women in Honduras are helping their imprisoned sisters. Frauke Decoodt reports from Tegucigalpa.
A man takes rest on the roadside in a Carapicuiba City favela.  ​Image by Luiz Gonzaga De Souza/Pixabay

In times of Covid-19, black people die twice in Brazil

Leonardo Sakamoto reflects on the police killing of João Pedro Matos Pinto, a 14-year-old black boy, and one of many Brazilian...
Calling for a green economic recovery from Covid-19 near the British Parliament. Credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Nurphoto/PA images

A green recovery

Jake Woodier on the climate activists challenging corporate bailouts for the world’s polluters
Illustration by Andy Carter

What if…landlords were abolished?

Amy Hall makes the case for people-powered housing.
Down time at the Stow-on-the-Wold horse fair in the UK. Many Gypsies, Roma and Travellers have been left without basic services during the Covid-19 pandemic. ADRIAN SHERRATT / ALAMY

A national disgrace

Hannah Vickers on England’s abandonment of Gypsies, Roma and Travellers
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the South African press on developments in the nation's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19 [Photo: GCIS/Flickr]

View from africa

Nanjala Nyabola on the mask mandate and personal freedom.
Illustration by Emma Peer

Can I criticize fast fashion without sounding ‘out of touch’?

Ethical and political dilemmas abound these days. Seems like we’re all in need of a New Internationalist perspective. Enter...
Algers centre, Algeria. Credit: Abdelfatah Cezayirli/Pexels

Algeria’s uprising: ‘The people want independence!’

The Covid-19 pandemic may have put Algeria’s revolutionary uprising temporarily on hold, but, as Hamza Hamouchene observes, the...

Past issues

You can see our whole archive on the past magazines page.

/issues/2020/09/02/covid-19-lessons-pandemic
Covid-19: Lessons from the pandemic
/issues/2020/07/13/kurds-betrayed-again
The Kurds: Betrayed again
/issues/2020/04/22/fight-clean-air
The fight for clean air
/issues/2020/02/17/how-we-make-poverty
How we make poverty
/issues/2019/12/17/freedom-move-everyone
Freedom to move – for everyone
/issues/2019/10/28/china-charge
China in charge
/issues/2020/02/04/who-owns-sea
Who owns the sea?
/issues/2020/02/04/right-city
The right to the city
/issues/2019/04/23/how-avoid-climate-breakdown
How to avoid climate breakdown
/issues/2019/03/06/building-new-internationalism
Building a new internationalism

Explore your passions by topic and region

ClimateDemocracyEconomicsTechnologyHuman RightsMigrationMinoritiesWar & Peace

Subscribe   Ethical Shop