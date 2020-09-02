Covid-19: Lessons from the pandemic
It's hard to talk of any good that might come of the collective tragedy of Covid-19. But it has taught us important lessons on almost every topic you care to mention – equality, health, ecology, democracy, economics, surveillance, food security... Will we seize the moment to take note?
Included in this issue
Why Indian outrage over Black Lives Matter rings hollow
Anti-blackness is still a galvanizing force in India, writes Nilanjana Bhowmick.
Hall of infamy: Iván Duque Márquez
Colombian technocrat Iván Duque Márquez is not exactly a fan of peace.
On the pink corridor
How trans women in Honduras are helping their imprisoned sisters. Frauke Decoodt reports from Tegucigalpa.
In times of Covid-19, black people die twice in Brazil
Leonardo Sakamoto reflects on the police killing of João Pedro Matos Pinto, a 14-year-old black boy, and one of many Brazilian...
A green recovery
Jake Woodier on the climate activists challenging corporate bailouts for the world’s polluters
What if…landlords were abolished?
Amy Hall makes the case for people-powered housing.
A national disgrace
Hannah Vickers on England’s abandonment of Gypsies, Roma and Travellers
View from africa
Nanjala Nyabola on the mask mandate and personal freedom.
Can I criticize fast fashion without sounding ‘out of touch’?
Ethical and political dilemmas abound these days. Seems like we’re all in need of a New Internationalist perspective. Enter...
Algeria’s uprising: ‘The people want independence!’
The Covid-19 pandemic may have put Algeria’s revolutionary uprising temporarily on hold, but, as Hamza Hamouchene observes, the...