The Kurds: Betrayed again

Abandoning the rural poor The deadly neglect of India’s rural communities must end, writes Nilanjana Bhowmick.

Temperature check Aruna Chandrasekhar on how climate activism has kept going in a time of isolation.

The lies and the liars Nanjala Nyabola grapples with the challenge of misinformation and disinformation.

Shoot first Iran’s Kurds are suffering in silence. But for how much longer?

Mandela of the Middle East? How did a once hardcore Marxist-Leninist and nationalist guerrilla leader come to develop a politics of participatory democracy...

The trouble with normal is it always gets worse A clamour to return to the status quo after Covid-19 would be bad news for people and the planet, argues Richard Swift. We may...

First Ebola, then Covid-19 Four years ago, New Internationalist travelled to West Africa to hear the stories of communities in recovery from the deadly...

Broken bonds Liam Taylor on the World Bank’s waning reputation in pandemic response.

First class patients In Brazil, the rich, who infected the poor, are now buying ICU flights for themselves.

Unbowed Turkey is bent on extinguishing a beacon of women’s liberation in northern Syria. But the women of Rojava are not giving up,...