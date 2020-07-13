The Kurds: Betrayed again
While the world’s attention is on the Covid-19 pandemic, Turkey is ramping up its war against the Kurds – in Syria, in Iraq and in Turkey itself. Will the West, once again, wring its hands and do nothing to help the friends who led the fight against Islamic State?
Included in this issue
Abandoning the rural poor
The deadly neglect of India’s rural communities must end, writes Nilanjana Bhowmick.
Temperature check
Aruna Chandrasekhar on how climate activism has kept going in a time of isolation.
The lies and the liars
Nanjala Nyabola grapples with the challenge of misinformation and disinformation.
Shoot first
Iran’s Kurds are suffering in silence. But for how much longer?
Mandela of the Middle East?
How did a once hardcore Marxist-Leninist and nationalist guerrilla leader come to develop a politics of participatory democracy...
The trouble with normal is it always gets worse
A clamour to return to the status quo after Covid-19 would be bad news for people and the planet, argues Richard Swift. We may...
First Ebola, then Covid-19
Four years ago, New Internationalist travelled to West Africa to hear the stories of communities in recovery from the deadly...
Broken bonds
Liam Taylor on the World Bank’s waning reputation in pandemic response.
First class patients
In Brazil, the rich, who infected the poor, are now buying ICU flights for themselves.
What if…drug patents were scrapped?
Husna Rizvi makes a vital suggestion.
Unbowed
Turkey is bent on extinguishing a beacon of women’s liberation in northern Syria. But the women of Rojava are not giving up,...
Betrayed again
Under the cover of Covid-19, Turkey is hammering the Kurds. Again. Should the world care? Vanessa Baird offers several good...