The Kurds: Betrayed again
While the world’s attention is on the Covid-19 pandemic, Turkey is ramping up its war against the Kurds – in Syria, in Iraq and in Turkey itself. Will the West, once again, wring its hands and do nothing to help the friends who led the fight against Islamic State?
Subscribe
Sharp analysis and in-depth global coverage delivered to your door, mobile or in-box.
Plus, access the entire archive of over 500 issues with our digital edition.
Included in this issue
What if…drug patents were scrapped?
Husna Rizvi makes a vital suggestion.
Unbowed
Turkey is bent on extinguishing a beacon of women’s liberation in northern Syria. But the women of Rojava are not giving up,...
Betrayed again
Under the cover of Covid-19, Turkey is hammering the Kurds. Again. Should the world care? Vanessa Baird offers several good...
Out of sight, out of mind
This Covid-19 crisis is not the ultimate leveller. Just like the financial crash of 2008, it is producing winners and losers....
First Ebola, then Covid-19
Four years ago, New Internationalist travelled to West Africa to hear the stories of communities in recovery from the deadly...
The fight to free Nigeria’s prisoners
Two-thirds of the country’s inmates haven’t even been on trial yet. Nosmot Gbadamosi speaks to an all-woman law firm fighting...