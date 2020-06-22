We use cookies for site personalization and analytics. You can opt out of third party cookies. More info in our privacy policy.   Got it

The Kurds: Betrayed again

June 2020, Issue 526

While the world’s attention is on the Covid-19 pandemic, Turkey is ramping up its war against the Kurds – in Syria, in Iraq and in Turkey itself. Will the West, once again, wring its hands and do nothing to help the friends who led the fight against Islamic State?

Included in this issue

Illustration by Andy Carter

What if…drug patents were scrapped?

Husna Rizvi makes a vital suggestion.
Women in Qamishlo, the de-facto capital of Rojava, protest against a Turkish-Russian deal that threatens them and the gains of their revolution. Delil Souleiman/AFP/Getty

Unbowed

Turkey is bent on extinguishing a beacon of women’s liberation in northern Syria. But the women of Rojava are not giving up,...
Get out! Young Kurds confront a Turkish military vehicle on patrol in northern Syria after Turkey's invasion. Delil Souleiman/AFP/Getty

Betrayed again

Under the cover of Covid-19, Turkey is hammering the Kurds. Again. Should the world care? Vanessa Baird offers several good...
Forced from home by US airstrikes in the Lower Shabelle region, this girl tries to rest at a camp for internally displaced persons near Mogadishu, Somalia, March 2020.

Out of sight, out of mind

This Covid-19 crisis is not the ultimate leveller. Just like the financial crash of 2008, it is producing winners and losers....
Dr Asamte Fidel is one of the local Sierra Leonean doctors working at Connaught Hospital. The hospital was on the frontline of the Ebola epidemic when it hit in Freetown, Sierra Leone. Credit: Simon Davis/DFiD

First Ebola, then Covid-19

Four years ago, New Internationalist travelled to West Africa to hear the stories of communities in recovery from the deadly...
Nigeria's security forces have long been accused of brutality, harassment, extorting citizens and locking them up if they are unable to pay.

The fight to free Nigeria’s prisoners

Two-thirds of the country’s inmates haven’t even been on trial yet. Nosmot Gbadamosi speaks to an all-woman law firm fighting...

