How we make poverty
Poverty requires a system change against the undervaluing of everything that poor people do only to expand the fortunes of the already wealthy – a form of thievery that this edition lays bare. This argument for change is not new, but it acquires urgency because today there is no reason whatsoever why poverty should still exist and why inequality should be spiralling out of control.
Included in this issue
A brutal blasphemy verdict
Another prisoner of conscience falls victim to Pakistan's draconian blasphemy laws.
Democracy in peril in Bolivia
Amy Booth on reports on why Bolivia's upcoming election is unlikely to be free and fair.