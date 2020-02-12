We use cookies for site personalization, analytics and advertising. You can opt out of third party cookies. More info in our privacy policy.   Got it

How we make poverty

February 2020, Issue 524

Poverty requires a system change against the undervaluing of everything that poor people do only to expand the fortunes of the already wealthy – a form of thievery that this edition lays bare. This argument for change is not new, but it acquires urgency because today there is no reason whatsoever why poverty should still exist and why inequality should be spiralling out of control.

Included in this issue

Junaid is one of 40 people convicted of this charge currently waiting on death row.

A brutal blasphemy verdict

Another prisoner of conscience falls victim to Pakistan's draconian blasphemy laws.
A riot police officer with a Bolivian flag is seen in Sacaba, on the outskirts of Cochabamba, Bolivia, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Danilo Balderrama

Democracy in peril in Bolivia

Amy Booth on reports on why Bolivia's upcoming election is unlikely to be free and fair.

