Freedom to move – for everyone

The question of who can move – and settle – is becoming core to all political struggles. As the cruelty inflicted on unauthorized migrant travellers reaches new heights, we unpick the exclusionary border rules that have brought us to this point. In the collection of articles below, we take a deeper look at borders, how they are policed and how they are crossed, regardless. We ask, how did we get here? And look into what it might mean to abolish this system entirely and build something new.