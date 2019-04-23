We use cookies for site personalization, analytics and advertising. You can opt out of third party cookies. More info in our privacy policy.   Got it

How to avoid climate breakdown

May-June 2019, Issue 519

There’s a lot of talk about apocalypse lately. That’s important, because irreversibly collapsing the ecosystems on which human life depends is a terrifying prospect.

Our May-June issue examines the ideas and actions – social, economic and political – that can still get us out of this mess.

This isn’t about looking on the bright side. Rather it’s about ‘conditional optimism’. We believe we can still avoid the worst of climate change because we see the tools and movements emerging to help us tackle it.

Included in this issue

How do we get to zero-carbon emissions?

A graphic blueprint that models radical CO2 reductions to 2050. By Information is Beautiful.

What if...we regulated digital technology for the public good?

Jacob Ohrvik-Stott from Doteveryone on how to get the job done.

Agony uncle: Resistance feels futile, how do I keep from burning out?

Ethical and political dilemmas abound these days. Seems like we’re all in need of a New Internationalist perspective. Enter...

Will pensions unite the Left against Bolsonaro?

Leonardo Sakamoto reports on the ‘first and most important battle to be fought by the opposition’ in Bolsonaro’s Brazil

‘Real education happens outside the classroom’

Pacific Climate Warrior Brianna Fruean and Anna Taylor of the UK school strikes movement share notes over what inspires them...

Mixed media: film

Malcolm Lewis reviews Woman at War, directed and co-written by Benedikt Erlingsson; The Third Wife, directed and written by Ash...

Letter from Dhaka: the careful image

What is required to be an authentic person? Parsa Sanjana Sajid ponders the answer from the bright lights of a photo studio.

The giant of India’s environmental movement

Fiona Broom reflects on the legacy of the pioneering environmental journalist, Darryl D'monte, who passed away last month.

Behrouz Boochani: Australia is introducing a ‘new kind of fascism’

Husna Rizvi interviews Behrouz Boochani, the award-winning, Kurdish-Iranian writer who has been imprisoned on Manus Island...

Manafort’s history of violence in Africa

For Nanjala Nyabola, the sentencing of Trump’s campaign chair tells us a lot about the West’s relationship to Africa.

