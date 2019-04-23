How to avoid climate breakdown

There’s a lot of talk about apocalypse lately. That’s important, because irreversibly collapsing the ecosystems on which human life depends is a terrifying prospect.

Our May-June issue examines the ideas and actions – social, economic and political – that can still get us out of this mess.

This isn’t about looking on the bright side. Rather it’s about ‘conditional optimism’. We believe we can still avoid the worst of climate change because we see the tools and movements emerging to help us tackle it.