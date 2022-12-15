Hungry season

Report

This short doc offers an intimate portrait of a stonecutter's family in Sierra Leone.

When we meet Alie Kamera, he has one bowl of casava root left to see him and his family through the leanest months of the year.

His story – told by citizen reporter Mohamed Dauda Kamara – paints an intimate portrait of seasonal hunger, a silent crisis that affects over a million people every year in Sierra Leone, West Africa.

In 2021, Dauda filmed on his mobile phone Alie Kamera’s family over three months – July to September – in a country where over 60 per cent of people routinely run short of food.

This seven-minute documentary follows Alie Kamara, a farmer and stone-miner as he and his wife M’balu Kanu, who is seven months pregnant, navigate the toughest period of the year.

Advert

Their struggles are mirrored worldwide – in 2020, the numbers of people who lacked adequate food jumped by 320 million. As climate change threatens to play havoc with harvests in the tropics, the vulnerability of families like Alie’s who rely on agriculture will only increase.

This film has been produced by On Our Radar’s Sierra Leonean citizen reporter network.

It was commissioned by New Internationalist for the Food Justice files.

The Food Justice files are funded by the European Journalism Centre through its European Development Journalism Grants programme, which is supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Credits: Reporter, director, camera - Mohamed Dauda Kamara. Producer, co-director - Chris Walter Editor - Owen Kean. Executive Producer - Paul Myles. Additional camera - Jengie Amara Olux. Sound mix - 19 Sound. Translation support by Musa Bundu and Eastina Taylor.

With special thanks to Alie Kamara and M’balu Kanu



