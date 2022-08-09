Crooked crook ltd – the scandalous growth of shell companies in the UK

Analysis

Naomi Fowler of Taxcast investigates the lax standards of the company registration process in the UK, and makes some alarming discoveries.

In this episode Taxcast host Naomi Fowler speaks to Dark Money Files host Graham Barrow, journalist Oliver Bullough and former tax inspector Ray McCann about the disgrace that is the UK’s company registration process, making the UK ‘Crime Central’ for any crook who comes along. She discovers it’s not just the UK that’s exposing its citizens to unacceptable risks by enabling criminals, it’s hurting people across the world too.

A full transcript of the episode is available here.

The Taxcast is a monthly podcast from the Tax Justice Network.

Home page photo by Mathieu Stern on Unsplash.



