We’re one third of the way to funding our Covid rescue-plan

Over 715 people have signed up for a personal stake in New Internationalist’s independent journalism. Become a co-owner and help us go all the way.

Wow! Hundreds of people have now invested in journalism, which – in the words of investor Florian – insists on telling the ‘forgotten stories of our world’.

It’s thanks to all you early-adopters that we have tipped into six figures – over the £100,000 mark. Your reasons for investing are diverse; some have read our magazine for decades, others have only just discovered us, but we are united by the belief for a better kind of journalism and, as investor Jan put it, a personal stake in the values that underpin New Internationalist.

Why you value what we do

We’ve been incredibly touched by your messages of support, and your wonderful comments have been raising our spirits whilst keeping the importance of fair, internationalist journalism at the front of our minds.

Messages like this one from David: ‘New Internationalist communicates and promotes global news globally – beyond barriers, beyond borders. Thank you.’

Advert

Another co-owner, Katy, wrote: ‘Free speech is the life blood of progress – so often New Internationalist speaks for the voiceless in our societies.’

Media interest

We’re also getting noticed by other media. Our head office’s local paper, the Oxford Mail, spread the word about our bid to recover from the impact of Covid-19 through this share offer. Fellow reader-owned outfit Co-op News also covered the Save Our Stories campaign with more about our unusual ownership model.

We’ve seen some great solidarity from our friends at Byline Times who tweeted their support for the campaign – as well as letting us use the Byline TV studio to film our fundraising video. Thanks Byline!

Here on our own website we’ve published this moving article from departing New Internationalist Co-editor Chris Brazier, reflecting on the excitement and adventure of his 37 years with us. He talks about his experiences covering some historic movements for social justice, and also looks to our future.

Still a way to go!

We still have a long way to go to meet our £350,000 target. We will need to reach many more people over the coming days and weeks to secure the future of our – and your – media co-operative.

It really does work when you spread the word about #SaveOurStories on social media, and share our video and fundraising page. If you can get people to the page there is a strong chance they will invest. Currently 11% of people who come to the Save Our Stories page are investing – this is compared to a 5% average across the Crowdfunder platform.

To make it really easy to share the campaign on social media you can use these direct links for Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

There are two weeks and £222,200 to go – let’s keep pushing to that target, and keep fighting for a better world together!

It’s a critical time to protect media that stands for truth and solidarity, and against bigotry and disinformation. If you are interested in joining us as a co-owner head to our share offer page.

Before you go...

The world needs honest and in-depth international journalism – alongside a vision for change and hope for the future. This is what New Internationalist has been doing for nearly 50 years.

A stark contrast to a mainstream media backed by billionaires, New Internationalist is owned by 3,600 readers who share our values. And we’d love you to join us.

Like many media organizations, our income has been battered by the impacts of the pandemic. We’re going to need a boost to make it through what comes next.

That’s why we’re running a community share offer, raising investment to put our exciting Covid rescue-plan into action and growing our international community of co-owners. We have until 1 June to reach our £350,000 target. If you want to find out more about how you can Save Our Stories, go to our campaign page: saveourstories.info



