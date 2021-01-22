We use cookies for site personalization and analytics. You can opt out of third party cookies. More info in our privacy policy.   Got it

Cartoon history: Otto René Castillo

22 January 2021
Cartoon History
Guatemala

ILYA sets ‘Apolitical Intellectuals’ to a modern tune, as he remembers the life of the Guatemalan revolutionary poet. 

New Internationalist issue 529 magazine cover This article is from the January-February 2021 issue of New Internationalist.
