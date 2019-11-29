We use cookies for site personalization, analytics and advertising. You can opt out of third party cookies. More info in our privacy policy.   Got it

Thomas Sankara of Burkina Faso

29 November 2019
Cartoon History

All that comes from the human imagination is realizable for humanity

New Internationalist issue 521 magazine cover This article is from the September-October 2019 issue of New Internationalist.
