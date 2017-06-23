New Internationalist

Lost in exile: The forgotten Chagos Islanders of West Sussex

Lost in exile: The forgotten Chagos Islanders of West Sussex

A little-known group of deported Indian Ocean islanders is still fighting for recognition and basic rights. By Alexi Demetriadi.
A marathon without finish: Nigeria’s fight against polio

A marathon without finish: Nigeria’s fight against polio

Violence and public mistrust are creating yet more obstacles. Laura Jiménez Varo investigates.
Raising the roof in the fight against homelessness

Raising the roof in the fight against homelessness

Around the world people are fighting the stigma of homelessness and finding innovative shelter solutions.
Escape to the street

Escape to the street

More and more young people are becoming homeless across the West. Catherine Yeomans reports on how to tackle the issue.
Finding home: the homelessness crisis across the West

Finding home: the homelessness crisis across the West

With house prices and rents soaring, can there be a remedy to homelessness? Wayne Ellwood investigates.
India's ‘Smart City’ plan stumbles over slums

India's ‘Smart City’ plan stumbles over slums

India's $15 billion grand project to transform cities into models of tech and infrastructural innovation is already in trouble.

Top stories

‘The borderless Republic’: Sheffield celebrates migration

Britain’s largest festival about refugees and sanctuary is more relevant than ever, writes Lydia Noon.

Only Planet

Marc Robert’s monthly cartoon, from our June magazine.

Southern Exposure

Chandan Robert Rebeiro captures a budding Bangladeshi photographer.

Lost in exile: The forgotten Chagos Islanders of West Sussex

A group of Indian Ocean islanders, forcibly removed from their homes 50+ years ago and deported to England, are still fighting for recognition and basic rights. By Alexi Demetriadi.

Stagnation, oil and oligarchy: a look at today's Algeria

Power rests in the hands of a corrupt military and political oligarchy that denies people the right to self-determination, reports Hamza Hamouchene.

A marathon without finish: Nigeria's fight against polio

The end of the battle against polio might be in sight, but violence and public mistrust are creating yet more obstacles. Laura Jiménez Varo investigates.

New Internationalist picks the best books of the month

What should be on your watchlist this month: Billy Bragg’s new book; Sorry to Disrupt the Peace; Breaking Sudan and others

More top stories »

Blogs

‘Dirty Fashion’ report reveals pollution in big brands’ supply chains

How H&M, Zara and Marks & Spencer are buying viscose from highly polluting factories in Asia. By Natasha Hurley.

Celebrating 10 years of the Gloucestershire Services Project

The community behind the project provides a reason to be cheerful amidst the terrible news of the past few weeks, writes Mari Marcel Thekaekara.

Abused and abandoned: Struggles facing Congo’s returning girl soldiers

Sandra Olsson examines the often overlooked role of female child soldiers and the difficulties endured at war and at home.

An interminable trial for tweeting – when will it end?

Bahraini human rights defender Nabeel Rajab was arrested 365 days ago for tweets against the war in Yemen, and his 13th hearing of his endless trial is tomorrow, writes Sophie Baggott.

UK general elections: the result viewed by an outsider

Indian writer Mari Marcel Thekaekara was in Britain during the elections, and writes her impression of campaigns and results.

Corbyn’s achievement sends us a rare, resounding message: hope

As May forms an unholy alliance with the DUP, there is a sense that a movement has been born, writes Jamie Kelsey-Fry.

More from the blogs »

Get our free fortnightly eNews

Subscribe

Subscribe

Free wall map with Print Subscription

Digital Subscriptions

Shop

Shop »

Save on 2017 Calendars & Diaries. Half-priced Annuals Now In Store!

Books

Books »

Fiction, photography, guides and cookery books

Subscribe to New Internationalist Magazine

Multimedia

Videos from visionOntv’s globalviews channel.

Read more past issues online

  • Book cover

    The No-Nonsense Guide to Climate Change

    A completely revised edition on the politics of climate in a post-Copenhagen world.

  • Book cover

    People First Economics

    Toxic debt, rising job losses, collapsing commodity prices and expanding poverty. How can we rein in these beasts unleashed by the free market economy?

  • Book cover

    The World Atlas of Sport

    This beautifully designed and fully illustrated atlas profiles the world’s major competitive sports, their political uses and abuses, and the profits that flow from their commercial development.

All books

If you would like to know something about what's actually going on, rather than what people would like you to think was going on, then read the New Internationalist.

– Emma Thompson –

A subscription to suit you

Save money with a digital subscription. Give a gift subscription that will last all year. Or get yourself a free trial to New Internationalist. See our choice of offers.

Subscribe