Britain’s largest festival about refugees and sanctuary is more relevant than ever, writes Lydia Noon.
Raising the roof in the fight against homelessness
Escape to the street
Finding home: the homelessness crisis across the West
India's ‘Smart City’ plan stumbles over slums
Top stories
Only Planet
Marc Robert’s monthly cartoon, from our June magazine.
- Marc Roberts
- Issue 503
- 23 Jun 2017
Southern Exposure
Chandan Robert Rebeiro captures a budding Bangladeshi photographer.
- Chandan Robert Rebeiro
- Issue 503
- 22 Jun 2017
Lost in exile: The forgotten Chagos Islanders of West Sussex
A group of Indian Ocean islanders, forcibly removed from their homes 50+ years ago and deported to England, are still fighting for recognition and basic rights. By Alexi Demetriadi.
- Alexi Demetriadi
- Web
- 22 Jun 2017
Stagnation, oil and oligarchy: a look at today's Algeria
Power rests in the hands of a corrupt military and political oligarchy that denies people the right to self-determination, reports Hamza Hamouchene.
- Hamza Hamouchene
- Issue 503
- 21 Jun 2017
A marathon without finish: Nigeria's fight against polio
The end of the battle against polio might be in sight, but violence and public mistrust are creating yet more obstacles. Laura Jiménez Varo investigates.
- Laura Jiménez Varo and Ricardo Garcia Vilanova
- Issue 503
- 20 Jun 2017
New Internationalist picks the best books of the month
What should be on your watchlist this month: Billy Bragg’s new book; Sorry to Disrupt the Peace; Breaking Sudan and others
- New Internationalist Editorial
- Issue 503
- 19 Jun 2017
Blogs
‘Dirty Fashion’ report reveals pollution in big brands’ supply chains
How H&M, Zara and Marks & Spencer are buying viscose from highly polluting factories in Asia. By Natasha Hurley.
- Natasha Hurley
- 20 Jun 2017
Celebrating 10 years of the Gloucestershire Services Project
The community behind the project provides a reason to be cheerful amidst the terrible news of the past few weeks, writes Mari Marcel Thekaekara.
- Mari Marcel Thekaekara
- 16 Jun 2017
Abused and abandoned: Struggles facing Congo’s returning girl soldiers
Sandra Olsson examines the often overlooked role of female child soldiers and the difficulties endured at war and at home.
- Sandra Olsson
- 15 Jun 2017
An interminable trial for tweeting – when will it end?
Bahraini human rights defender Nabeel Rajab was arrested 365 days ago for tweets against the war in Yemen, and his 13th hearing of his endless trial is tomorrow, writes Sophie Baggott.
- Sophie Baggott
- 13 Jun 2017
UK general elections: the result viewed by an outsider
Indian writer Mari Marcel Thekaekara was in Britain during the elections, and writes her impression of campaigns and results.
- Mari Marcel Thekaekara
- 9 Jun 2017
Corbyn’s achievement sends us a rare, resounding message: hope
As May forms an unholy alliance with the DUP, there is a sense that a movement has been born, writes Jamie Kelsey-Fry.
- Jamie Kelsey-Fry
- 9 Jun 2017